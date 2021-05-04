Richardson Electronics inks manufacturing and distribution agreement with Battery Street Energy

May 04, 2021 11:18 AM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)RELLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Richardson Electronics (RELL -0.4%) signed an exclusive manufacturing and global distribution agreement with Battery Street Energy (BSE) for manufacturing ultracapacitor-based engine start modules for use in various markets and applications including the wireless telecom industry and in critical facilities.
  • Richardson Electronics will be manufacturing these modules using BSE's patent-pending technology in its 250K sq. foot facility located in LaFox, Illinois.
  • "With the exceptionally successful launch of our ULTRA3000 power modules for wind turbines, we are thrilled to expand our product portfolio with these generator start modules," EVP, Greg Peloquin commented.
