Teva launches generic erythromycin tablets in U.S.

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA -3.8%) announced the launch of generic Erythromycin tablets used to treat or prevent a variety of bacterial infections, in the United States.
  • Teva's generic Erythromycin tablets are indicated to treat a variety of bacterial infections, and to prevent initial or recurrent attacks of rheumatic fever in patients allergic to penicillin.
  • The launch is for its 250 mg and 500 mg strength generic tablets—a therapeutic equivalent for the reference listed drug (RLD) Erythromycin Tablets from Arbor Pharmaceuticals.
  • Erythromycin oral tablets has annual sales of more than $49M in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of January 2021.
  • Teva announced the launch of certain strengths of generic version of Absorica (isotretinoin) capsules for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in certain patients, in April.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.