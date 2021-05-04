Teva launches generic erythromycin tablets in U.S.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA -3.8%) announced the launch of generic Erythromycin tablets used to treat or prevent a variety of bacterial infections, in the United States.
- Teva's generic Erythromycin tablets are indicated to treat a variety of bacterial infections, and to prevent initial or recurrent attacks of rheumatic fever in patients allergic to penicillin.
- The launch is for its 250 mg and 500 mg strength generic tablets—a therapeutic equivalent for the reference listed drug (RLD) Erythromycin Tablets from Arbor Pharmaceuticals.
- Erythromycin oral tablets has annual sales of more than $49M in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of January 2021.
- Teva announced the launch of certain strengths of generic version of Absorica (isotretinoin) capsules for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in certain patients, in April.