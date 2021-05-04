More info on CommVault Systems FQ4 earnings
May 04, 2021 11:24 AM ETCommvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)CVLTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CommVault Systems (CVLT +0.0%) FQ4 total revenues were $191.3M, and increase of 16% Y/Y, beats consensus by $9M.
- Software and products revenue up 35% Y/Y to $89.4M.
- Larger deal revenue represented 69% of software and products revenue.
- Recurring revenue up 24% Y/Y to $145.6M.
- Services revenue in the quarter was $102M, up 4% Y/Y.
- Income from operations or EBIT was $10.3M compared to loss of $2.2M last year.
- EBIT margin improved to 5.4% from last year's -3.1%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats consensus by $0.11; GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses consensus by $0.02.
- Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, comments, "Our portfolio and roadmap are strong, our team is focused on execution, and our vision is resonating in the marketplace. While our work is never done, our transformation efforts thus far have been successful and we expect will fuel our continued growth in the new fiscal year."
