Huttig Building Products jumps 16% post Q1 results, reports net income of $8.1M

May 04, 2021 11:48 AM ETHuttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP)HBPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Huttig Building Products (HBP +16.7%) reported Q1 net sales growth of 5.8% Y/Y to $214.7M; Net earnings increased to $8.1M, compared to a loss of $8.9M a year ago.
  • Company says the increase in net sales was primarily attributable to an increase in residential construction activity.
  • Q1 Gross margin improved by 114 bps to 21.3%; and operating margin of 4.1%.
  • Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $10.5M (+200% Y/Y); and margin improved by 320 bps to 4.9%.
  • Total cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $16.5M, compared to $14.5M a year ago.
  • Company’s liquidity increased to $85.4M compared to $55.4M a year ago.
  • Previously: Huttig Building Products reports Q1 results (May 3)
