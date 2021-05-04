Huttig Building Products jumps 16% post Q1 results, reports net income of $8.1M
May 04, 2021
- Huttig Building Products (HBP +16.7%) reported Q1 net sales growth of 5.8% Y/Y to $214.7M; Net earnings increased to $8.1M, compared to a loss of $8.9M a year ago.
- Company says the increase in net sales was primarily attributable to an increase in residential construction activity.
- Q1 Gross margin improved by 114 bps to 21.3%; and operating margin of 4.1%.
- Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $10.5M (+200% Y/Y); and margin improved by 320 bps to 4.9%.
- Total cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $16.5M, compared to $14.5M a year ago.
- Company’s liquidity increased to $85.4M compared to $55.4M a year ago.
