Infineon says global chip shortage will cost 2.5M production vehicles by June
May 04, 2021 11:48 AM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)IFNNYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- German semiconductor company Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) reported second quarter results early this morning and warned that the ongoing global chip shortage will cost automakers 2.5M vehicles in the first half of 2021.
- "The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says CEO Dr. Reinhard Ploss. "Demand greatly exceeds supply for the majority of applications. Infineon's manufacturing facilities are running at full speed and we continue to invest in additional capacity. We see bottlenecks in those segments where we depend on chips supplied by foundries, especially in the case of automotive microcontrollers and IoT products. We are doing everything we can to provide our customers with the best possible support in this situation."
- During an analyst call, CMO Helmut Gassel said, "There are roughly 1.5 million cars not being built in the first quarter, and 1 million vehicles not being built in the second."
- Infineon reported Q2 revenue growth of 36% Y/Y to €2.7B with EPS of €0.24. Automotive segment revenue was up 45% to €1.2B.
- For Q3, Infineon forecasts revenue of €2.6-2.9B. For the year, the company expects sales of €11B, plus or minus 3%.
- Earnings press release.
- Related: Earlier today, Infineon peer NXP Semi and Ford were sized up by Wells Fargo amid the global chip shortage.