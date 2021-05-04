ESG ETFs can be more subjective than investors may realize
- Market participants have mixed feelings about ESG exchange traded funds. Some are in favor, while others are not, but one thing that should be noted is that ESG is often miss represented and should not be examined through a one-dimensional lens.
- ESG funds generate an overall score for investors determining how effective they are in environmental, social, and governance focus areas. The issue is that these three segments are very different in nature and can be subjective if looked at through just one point of view.
- For example, an investor can see an oil and gas company that is a part of an ESG fund and say they have poor environmental standards. Still, that same organization may have a very diverse and multi-cultured employee program.
- In reverse, there can be a technology company that has a limited carbon footprint but uses unfavorable tax and lobbying strategies.
- So from one view, an organization may have a poor ESG rating while in other areas, they may excel. There is a subjective nature about ESG that can be made malleable to fit an investor’s objective and opinion.
- In a Seeking Alpha interview with Ari Polychronopoulos, Partner, Product Management and Head of ESG at Research Affiliates, he stated, “ESG is a preference-based investment for each individual investor.”
- Building off that statement, market participants should evaluate where ESG fits in their portfolio and how it fits in rather than base an investment on a generic score.
- In the United States, there is not a centralized ESG scoring system, so the subjectiveness only grows with multiple organizations offering multiple opinions.
- Below is a list of ESG ETFs that, to some may think they have uncharacteristic scores. ESG scores are according to ETFdb:
- SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR): has a score of 7.29.
- iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT): has a score of 6.90.
- VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK): has a score of 6.60.
- iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU): has a score of 6.47.
- VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG): has a score of 6.47.
- Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN): has a score of 6.05.
- Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW): has a score of 5.59.
- BlackRock has recently secured the largest ETF launch, with investors pouring in $1.25B into the funds newly created BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF.