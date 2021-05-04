Stratasys Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 12:44 PM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)SSYSBy: SA News Team
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+63.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.19M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.