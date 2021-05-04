CyberArk Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 12:45 PM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)CYBRBy: SA News Team
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-92.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.96M (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CYBR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.