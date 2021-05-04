Arko's subsidiary GPM Investments receives $1B commitment from Oak Street
May 04, 2021 12:46 PM ETArko Corp. (ARKO)ARKOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- GPM Investments, wholly owned subsidiary of Arko (ARKO -1.5%), entered into an agreement with Chicago-based real estate investment firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital wherein Oak Street agreed to purchase and lease to GPM real estate associated with acquisitions of convenience store brands and fueling stations.
- GPM would own and operate the related acquired businesses, whereas Oak Street would own the real estate and lease it to GPM.
- Oak Street is committing up to $1B to the program for a one-year period.
- Since 2011, GPM has executed 18 acquisitions growing the company to ~3K sites operating in 33 states and Washington D.C.