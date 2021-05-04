Gap said to be selling Intermix to private equity firm
May 04, 2021 12:47 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Gap (GPS -2.5%) is planning to sell its Intermix business to Altamont Capital Partners, according to The Business of Fashion. Financial terms weren't reported.
- The deal is called the latest move by the retailer narrow its brand focus. Gap struggled to grow the Intermix business, with only $140M in sales generated last year.
- Gap has been closing or offloading many of its smaller lines after deciding to keep a hold of the Old Navy brand. Last year, both the Hill City business and Janie and Jack chain were eliminated from the portfolio. Gap's European business is also under review. Gap also rallied earlier this year after Bloomberg reported that the company is considering options for the China business as overall sales lag.