Inseego Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)INSGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.09M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INSG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.