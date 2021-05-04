HubSpot Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $263.9M (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin 7.0%
- Over the last 2 years, HUBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.