InMode Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 12:53 PM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)INMDBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+93.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.2M (+39.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INMD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.