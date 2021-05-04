Kratos Defense & Security Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $190.22M (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.