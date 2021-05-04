Bandwidth Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)BANDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.37M (+58.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.