Qualys Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)QLYSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.12M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QLYS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.