Ping Identity Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)PINGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.83M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PING has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.