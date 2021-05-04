GoDaddy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)GDDYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+383.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $885.25M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.