Arlo Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)ARLOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (+35.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.88M (+17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.