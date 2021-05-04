Silicon Motion Technology Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)SIMOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.97M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.