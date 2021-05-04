United Therapeutics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:00 PM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)UTHRBy: SA News Team
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.49 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $368.95M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.