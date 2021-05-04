Kulicke and Soffa FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)KLICBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+445.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.04M (+125.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.