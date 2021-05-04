Criteo S.A. Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:00 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)CRTOBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.11M (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.