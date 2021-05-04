CDW Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.61B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.