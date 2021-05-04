SolarEdge shares turn cold after shipping cost warning
May 04, 2021 12:57 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG), ENPHSEDG, ENPHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -15.1%) plunges to a YTD low after Q1 earnings fall a bit short of expectations while the company warns higher freight costs could weigh on margins going forward.
- "Boiling the bevy of issues down, they all impact gross margins, and gross margin trends historically have been leading indicators of how the [solar] stocks trade," Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne tells Bloomberg.
- Logistical problems could pressure costs and margins through 2021, but demand for SolarEdge's inverter product remains robust across many regions, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril says, maintaining a Positive rating on the shares, according to Bloomberg.
- SolarEdge investors could "sell the news" after shares have outperformed peer Enphase Energy (ENPH -8.3%) recently, says Barclays analyst Moses Sutton, who rates the stock at Overweight.
- Barclays recently tapped SolarEdge as its top pick in U.S. solar and was among the strongest positioned solar names heading into the Q1 earnings season.