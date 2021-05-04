Q2 Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)QTWOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+188.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.4M (+24.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QTWO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.