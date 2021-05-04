Advanced Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:03 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)AEISBy: SA News Team
- Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.54M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.