Jones Lang LaSalle Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:09 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)JLLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JLL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.