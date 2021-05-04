Upland Software Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)UPLDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-45.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.49M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.