Uber Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 (+79.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UBER has beaten EPS estimates 87.5% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 62.5% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.