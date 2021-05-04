Owl Rock Capital Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)ORCCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.01M (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ORCC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.