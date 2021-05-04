Lincoln National Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)LNCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.79B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.