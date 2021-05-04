Lumen Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)LUMNBy: SA News Team14 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.06B (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LUMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.