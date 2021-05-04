General Motors Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:14 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+69.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.93B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adj. EBIT of $2.19B.
- Over the last 2 years, GM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The company reported Q1 sales +4% Y/Y to 642,250 vehicles vs. +4.4% forecast by Edmunds.
- Previously: GM fell 1.5% after-hours after Ford said it expected to lose roughly half of planned Q2 production due to the semiconductor shortage.