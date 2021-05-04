Sunrun Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)RUNBy: SA News Team
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.99M (+53.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RUN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.