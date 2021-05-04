NOW Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:16 PM ETNOW Inc. (DNOW)DNOWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.62M (-43.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DNOW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.