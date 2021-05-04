Suncor to delay oil sands maintenance project as COVID-19 cases surge
May 04, 2021 1:16 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)SUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Suncor Energy (SU -0.4%) says it will delay a planned maintenance turnaround at its Base Plant oil sands mine upgrader because of surging COVID-19 cases that led to last week's declared state of emergency for Alberta's Fort McMurray area.
- The delay will allow the company to reduce the number of contractors in the region until after similar work now underway at the nearby Syncrude oil sands mine is completed, without affecting production guidance, CEO Mark Little on today's earnings conference call.
- "The third wave of the pandemic in Canada is significantly impacting the region of Fort McMurray," Little said. "Given this situation, and with Syncrude in the middle of turnaround schedule, we've delayed the start of our U2 turnaround at Base Plant until at least June."
- Suncor produced 519.9K bbl/day of upgraded synthetic crude during Q1, up 3% Y/Y, due in part to efficiencies from completion of a project to add pipeline connections between upgraders at Base Plant and Syncrude.
- Suncor shares are little changed after the company swung to a Q1 profit from a year-ago loss.