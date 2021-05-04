Clean energy ETFs are among worst performers in down day of trading

  • A little after the midpoint of trading on Tuesday and market participants can see that all three major indices are trading to the downside. Specifically, investors can see the worst-performing area of the financial markets revolve around clean energy.
  • The clean energy industry has taken a hit and has brought down with it some exchange traded funds. See below a handful of ETFs that fall within the clean energy sector and how they are performing on the day.
  • Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO): -8.41%.
  • Global X Cleantech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC): -6.86%.
  • Solar Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN): -6.49%.
  • Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund FT (NYSEARCA:PBD): -4.69%.
  • Global Clean Energy Ishares ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN): -4.63%.
  • Wilderhill Clean Energy Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW): -4.17%.
  • See how some ESG ETFs can be ranked in a subjective nature, including some green energy-related names.
