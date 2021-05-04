GrafTech International Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:19 PM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)EAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.22M (-8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EAF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.