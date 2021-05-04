Clean Harbors Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:21 PM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)CLHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $786.51M (-8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.