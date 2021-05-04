Evoqua Water FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:22 PM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)AQUABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.08M (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AQUA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.