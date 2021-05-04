PDC Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:25 PM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)PDCEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+111.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $398.08M (+24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.