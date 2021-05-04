Century Aluminum Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:26 PM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)CENXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (vs. $0.01 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $458.8M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CENX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.