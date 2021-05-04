Atmos Energy FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:29 PM ETAtmos Energy Corporation (ATO)ATOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.