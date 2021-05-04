Ormat Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:30 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)ORABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-27.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.9M (-12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.