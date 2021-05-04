South Jersey Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:31 PM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)SJIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- South Jersey (NYSE:SJI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $533.29M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SJI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.