Horizon Therapeutics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:31 PM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)HZNPBy: SA News Team
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.73M (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Non-GAAP gross margin estimate of 88.1%.
- R&D expense estimate of $46.5M.
- SG&A expense estimate of $231.1M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.