Horizon Therapeutics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.73M (-4.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin estimate of 88.1%.
  • R&D expense estimate of $46.5M.
  • SG&A expense estimate of $231.1M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
