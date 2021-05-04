Primerica Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)PRIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $618.66M (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.