WestRock FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:38 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)WRKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adjusted EBITDA of $682.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.