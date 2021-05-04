WestRock FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2021 1:38 PM ETWestRock Company (WRK)WRKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+1.1% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Adjusted EBITDA of $682.6M.
  • Over the last 2 years, WRK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
