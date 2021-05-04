BorgWarner Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.58B (+57.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adjusted EBIT of $340.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.